Ferra Aerospace India enters agreement with Dynamatic Technologies for aerospace manufacturing

Ferra Aerospace India, a subsidiary of Ferra Australia, on Tuesday entered into a contractual agreement with Bengaluru-based Dynamatic Technologies Limited to enhance their scale and capabilities in strategic aerospace manufacturing.

This will also lead to collaboration on product integration, testing, technology development of airframe structures and precision aerospace components for customers across the Indian market, a statement issued by Ferra Aerospace India said.

Also Read Boom in aviation sector but various challenges remain

With its increased manufacturing capability, in-house engineering services and assembly setup, Ferra India is now equipped to support more end-to-end services to its global customers, it added.

Queensland Treasurer and Minister for Trade and Investment Cameron Dick was quoted as saying, “We commend the Ferra’s Brisbane and India teams for securing deals with prestigious customers in India like Dynamatic Technologies. Support and advancement of companies like Ferra further diversifies our economy and builds on our existing skills base in Queensland.