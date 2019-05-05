Federal Bank reports Jan-March profit at Rs 381 crore

Federal Bank on Saturday reported a 163% growth year-on-year (y-o-y) in the net profit at Rs 381.51 crore for the March-end quarter due to robust operating performance and net interest income (NII). It reported a net profit of Rs 145 crore for the same period a year ago. The net profit for 2018-19 grew by 41.54% to Rs 1243.89 crore y-o-y. The bank\u2019s total income for FY19 grew 17.03% to Rs 12,770 crore. NII for FY19 increased 16.57% from Rs 3,582.81 crore to Rs 4,176.35 crore as on March 31 while the quarterly NII increased to Rs 1,096.53 crore from Rs 933.22 crore y-o-y. Net Interest Margin stood at 3.14% and 3.17% for FY19 and quarter ended on March 31, respectively. The Capital Adequacy Ratio of the Bank, computed as per Basel III guidelines, stood at 14.14% as on March 31. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) for FY19 stood at 2.92% as on March 31 in comparison with 3% in FY18.