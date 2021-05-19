Federal Bank board approves Rs 148 crore rights issue subscription of FFSL

The objective of the rights issue is to infuse regulatory capital in the firm, and this is more than 5% of the post-issue paid-up capital of FFSL, bank sources said.

Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that its board has approved an investment of Rs 148 crore in Fedbank Financial Services (FFSL), a subsidiary, through a rights issue.

FFSL is a non-deposit taking systemically important NBFC, which acquired the Reserve Bank of India’s licence in 2010. It was incorporated on April 17, 1995. Federal Bank holds 74% stake in the NBFC, which had a turnover of Rs 697.22 crore in 2020-21.

