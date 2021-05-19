Federal Bank board approves Rs 148 crore rights issue subscription of FFSL

FFSL is a non-deposit taking systemically important NBFC, which acquired the Reserve Bank of India’s licence in 2010. It was incorporated on April 17, 1995. Federal Bank holds 74% stake in the NBFC, which had a turnover of Rs 697.22 crore in 2020-21.
Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that its board has approved an investment of Rs 148 crore in Fedbank Financial Services (FFSL), a subsidiary, through a rights issue.
FFSL is a non-deposit taking systemically important NBFC, which acquired the Reserve Bank of India’s licence in 2010. It was incorporated on April 17, 1995. Federal Bank holds 74% stake in the NBFC, which had a turnover of Rs 697.22 crore in 2020-21.
The objective of the rights issue is to infuse regulatory capital in the firm, and this is more than 5% of the post-issue paid-up capital of FFSL, bank sources said.
