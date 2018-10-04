Best 100 Global Brands 2018: Apple world’s top brand; no Indian company on the list

Even though Elon Musk’s Tesla was part of the top 100 in 2017, to several controversies around the brand and its future it dropped out of the list this time. Representative Image : Reuters

Even as Apple pipped Google to become world’s top brand in the world in 2018, no brand from India found mention in the list, an annual report said on Thursday. According to global brand consultancy Interbrand’s “Best 100 Global Brands 2018” report, controversy mired Facebook slipped to 9th place and e-commerce major Amazon achieved a 56 percent growth to become the third top brand worldwide.

The report says that brand value of Apple surged 16 percent on-year to $214.5 billion as it went on to become the first US firm to hit the $1 trillion market capitalisation. The popular search engine Google was up 10 percent to $155.5 billion and Amazon is valued at $100.8 billion.

While, Microsoft with a value of $92.7 billion) stands fourth, Coca Cola at $66.3 billion is fifth followed by Samsung on sixth spot. The Mark Zuckerberg run popular social media platform Facebook’s brand value has declined 6 percent this year soon after the infamous Cambridge Analytica data scandal.

The brands Spotify and Subaru have made it to the global top 100 brand list for the first time ever.

Even though Elon Musk’s Tesla was part of the top 100 in 2017, to several controversies around the brand and its future it dropped out of the list this time. When it comes to Apple, it has proved highly adept at maximising the value from its hero product, the iPhone, exemplified by its recent launches of the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR.

“At the same time, it is tapping into the desire for useful apps and services, with sales from its services division growing by 23 per cent to $30 billion in the 2017 fiscal year,” said Mike Rocha, Global Managing Director at Interbrand Economics.

A company is valued on the basis of its financial performance of the branded product or services on the basis of the financial performance of the branded products or services, the role the brand plays in purchase decisions, and the brand’s competitive strength and its ability to create loyalty by Interbrand.