FE CFO Awards: Sashi Jagdishan — Never off balance

In his younger days Jagdishan was, like many of his peers, an idealist inclined towards science and academics.(Photo: www.hdfcbank.com)

Sashi Jagdishan isn’t quite himself these days. He has had to give up his favourite “thayir shadam”. The strains of Lalgudi Jayaraman’s violin do take away much of the pain. But it’s still hard because he makes the much-loved curd rice every day for his kid having perfected the art by faithfully following a recipe from his grandfather.

The pragmatist in him makes sure he keeps going, cycling enough every day to stay fit. He must because keeping the books at the country’s biggest private-sector lender require him to do so. As they say it’s hard to get to the top but even harder to stay there.

In his younger days Jagdishan was, like many of his peers, an idealist inclined towards science and academics. How did he switch from physics to finance? He was overawed he says by a senior professional who convinced him the laws of gravity would only pull him down.

So on a hot and humid Bombay afternoon, dying of hunger after he had spent the morning in the Fort area checking out where he could do a CA, he simply walked into Fergusons near the State Bank of India (SBI) building. “The senior partner happened to be in and I told him I wanted to do a CA. I also told him that I knew nothing about the subject and that if he asked me any questions, I would walk away.”

Fergusons of course asked him to join them the very next day and life changed completely for the young graduate. Gone was the annual ritual of the long summer holidays with his grandparents in Chennai spent climbing trees, playing cricket and lounging around with friends.

Like most Indians, Jagdishan too has always dreamt of being a top cricketer, a Sunil Gavaskar perhaps. But these days he’s woefully out of practice. In fact, caught up in the hurly burly world of finance, the loads of homework and the fact that he isn’t getting younger — he turned 54 last week — he doesn’t even have the time to read. But he does pick up an Arthur Hailey now and then or any of the Indian authors that he enjoys.

Jagdishan says the biggest challenge at HDFC Bank is living up to the standards that the lender has set for itself. There are millions of decisions to be taken while being conscious about compliance, cognizant about risk and conservative about assessing market practices. More often than not, he errs on the side of caution. It isn’t just about the measurable metrics; in his role as the eyes and ears of the CEO, it’s the reputation of the bank that Jagdishan must protect. Always.