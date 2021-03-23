FE CFO Awards 2020 LIVE: Saluting the best financial minds of India Inc

The FE CFO of the Year Awards, an initiative of the Financial Express to celebrate excellence, best practices and outstanding achievements by India Inc's best Chief Financial Officers.

Behind a successful business, there are many people’s hard works and efforts. Chief financial officer (CFO) is one of them. They are the unsung heroes of India Inc. Though they carry huge responsibilities, they work quietly more than balancing the books, but their efforts are not always celebrated. The past year has been quite challenging due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They make sure businesses are in good health, taking many measures. In the fourth edition of FE CFO Awards, Financial Express will once again acknowledge, appreciate, honour and celebrate India’s best financial minds.

FE CFO Awards ceremony will begin at 6 pm on Tuesday. Union Minister for road transport, highways, and MSME Nitin Gadkari will grace the occasion as the chief guest. Nandan Nilekani, non-executive chairman of Infosys, will share his perspective on India’s tech foray and how we can meet the challenges ahead in a fireside chat with FE’s Managing Editor Sunil Jain.

This year’s winners have been selected by a distinguished jury, chaired by Paresh Sukthankar, former deputy managing director, HDFC Bank, and comprising Amit Chandra, chairperson, Bain Capital; Pradip Shah, chairman, IndAsia Fund Advisors; Ajay Srinivasan, MD&CEO, Aditya Birla Capital and Amit Tandon, MD, IIAS.

Watch out this space for the live update of FE CFO Awards. Listen to the best financial minds of India Inc.

Read More