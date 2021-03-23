  • MORE MARKET STATS

FE CFO awards: Celebrating CFOs

By: |
March 23, 2021 5:00 AM

In its fourth edition now, the FE CFO Awards will once again applaud the country’s top finance professionals. Nitin Gadkari, Union minister for road transport, highways and MSME, will preside over awards ceremony on Tuesday as the chief guest.

The jury acknowledged Shankar Raman’s sterling contribution to the world of finance, in various roles, for nearly four decades.

Chief financial officers (CFO) are the unsung heroes of the corporate world. Although they shoulder big responsibilities, their efforts are not always adequately appreciated. In today’s challenging and dynamic environment, coping with changes in business cycles and volatile markets, is not easy. But they work quietly behind the scenes, doing much more than simply balancing the books and making sure there are no qualifications from the auditors.

In its fourth edition now, the FE CFO Awards will once again applaud the country’s top finance professionals. Nitin Gadkari, Union minister for road transport, highways and MSME, will preside over awards ceremony on Tuesday as the chief guest. Also, Nandan Nilekani, non-executive chairman, Infosys, will be in conversation with FE’s Managing Editor Sunil Jain and will share his perspective on India’s tech foray and how we can meet the challenges ahead

Related News

A distinguished jury chaired by Paresh Sukthankar, former deputy managing director, HDFC Bank, and comprising Amit Chandra, chairperson, Bain Capital; Pradip Shah, chairman, IndAsia Fund Advisors; Ajay Srinivasan, MD&CEO, Aditya Birla Capital and Amit Tandon, MD, IIAS, selected the winners.

Saurabh Agrawal, group CFO, Tata Sons, is the CFO of the Year. Agrawal’s ability to structure deals and stay on top of Tata Sons’ finances through challenging business cycles won him the appreciation of the members. R Shankar Raman, director and group CFO, Larsen & Toubro, will take home the award for lifetime achievement. The jury acknowledged Shankar Raman’s sterling contribution to the world of finance, in various roles, for nearly four decades.

In its fourth edition now, the FE CFO Awards will once again applaud the country’s top finance professionals.

The jury also picked winners drawn from a universe of manufacturing and services sectors divided into three categories: Companies with a turnover of up to `500 crore, those with turnovers of between `500 crore and `1,000 crore, and those with a turnover of over `1,000 crore. Knowledge partner Deloitte took into account several major factors – profitability, net profit growth, return on capital employed, debt-equity ratio and current ratio – to arrive at a shortlist from pool of around hundred companies. For their part, the jury members used the financial data as the starting point but also took into account many more factors before deciding on the outstanding performances.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. FE CFO awards Celebrating CFOs
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Courts, probe agencies can’t proceed against DFI board sans prior govt approval
2Future Retail gets relief from Delhi High Court
3Crisil upgrades Muthoot FinCorp rating to ‘A+ (Stable)’