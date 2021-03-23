FE CFO awards: Celebrating CFOs

The jury acknowledged Shankar Raman’s sterling contribution to the world of finance, in various roles, for nearly four decades.

Chief financial officers (CFO) are the unsung heroes of the corporate world. Although they shoulder big responsibilities, their efforts are not always adequately appreciated. In today’s challenging and dynamic environment, coping with changes in business cycles and volatile markets, is not easy. But they work quietly behind the scenes, doing much more than simply balancing the books and making sure there are no qualifications from the auditors.

In its fourth edition now, the FE CFO Awards will once again applaud the country’s top finance professionals. Nitin Gadkari, Union minister for road transport, highways and MSME, will preside over awards ceremony on Tuesday as the chief guest. Also, Nandan Nilekani, non-executive chairman, Infosys, will be in conversation with FE’s Managing Editor Sunil Jain and will share his perspective on India’s tech foray and how we can meet the challenges ahead

A distinguished jury chaired by Paresh Sukthankar, former deputy managing director, HDFC Bank, and comprising Amit Chandra, chairperson, Bain Capital; Pradip Shah, chairman, IndAsia Fund Advisors; Ajay Srinivasan, MD&CEO, Aditya Birla Capital and Amit Tandon, MD, IIAS, selected the winners.

Saurabh Agrawal, group CFO, Tata Sons, is the CFO of the Year. Agrawal’s ability to structure deals and stay on top of Tata Sons’ finances through challenging business cycles won him the appreciation of the members. R Shankar Raman, director and group CFO, Larsen & Toubro, will take home the award for lifetime achievement. The jury acknowledged Shankar Raman’s sterling contribution to the world of finance, in various roles, for nearly four decades.

The jury also picked winners drawn from a universe of manufacturing and services sectors divided into three categories: Companies with a turnover of up to `500 crore, those with turnovers of between `500 crore and `1,000 crore, and those with a turnover of over `1,000 crore. Knowledge partner Deloitte took into account several major factors – profitability, net profit growth, return on capital employed, debt-equity ratio and current ratio – to arrive at a shortlist from pool of around hundred companies. For their part, the jury members used the financial data as the starting point but also took into account many more factors before deciding on the outstanding performances.