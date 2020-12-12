  • MORE MARKET STATS

Faster resolution under IBC can help GDP grow: Tata Steel CFO

December 12, 2020 8:41 AM

Chatterjee, while addressing a CII interactive session, said IBC in India is almost like an auction. "At some level, there has to be some absolutism between NCLT and NCLAT," he added.

He said the government requires to define the contours of pre-pack to not let IBC lose its steam.

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) can help the GDP to grow and pre-pack has to come into the structure of IBC for faster resolution, slowed down at present, Koushik Chatterjee, executive director and chief financial officer of Tata Steel, said.

