Fast-tracking cases: Govt plans to double CCI member strength

The government is considering a proposal to double the number of members at the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to six, as it seeks to strengthen the regulator to expedite the disposal of cases at a time when anti-competition or merger and acquisition cases from relatively new areas, including e-commerce, have started coming in.

If the proposal is implemented, instead of the extant practice of a collegium (comprising the chairman and all the current members) hearing every case, the CCI will likely have one principal bench and an additional bench to settle the cases once the three new members are appointed, sources told FE.

Importantly, the government had last year decided to “right-size” the CCI by not filling up vacancies of three members after the ministry of corporate affairs eased/streamlined the merger and amalgamation process that fought to reduce the CCI’s work load.

The latest plan, however, seems to reflect the realisation that although the disposal process has gained traction in recent years and the scope for combination notices to be filed with the CCI has reduced after the relaxation in rules, cases are still pending. Also, the watchdog is being increasingly approached by players in new and emerging sectors, including e-commerce, where it has seen less action or anti-competition issues traditionally.

The Section 8(1) of the Competition Act, 2002, had stipulated that the CCI would comprise a chairperson and not less than two and not more than six members.

The CCI received 94 notices of proposed combinations in 2018-19, against 69 in the previous year, besides seven notices which were pending at the beginning of the year. It cleared as many as 89 cases last fiscal. The watchdog imposed a total penalty of Rs. 358 crore in FY19, against Rs. 437 crore a year ago.

The average number of days taken to dispose of a combination notice dropped to 18 in FY19 from 23 in the previous year, according to the CCI’s annual report.

Last year, while clearing the $16-billion Walmart-Flipkart deal, the CCI caused a flutter by bringing the issue of illegal discounts to the fore following complaints by bodies representing many brick-and-mortar stores to this deal. Under the FDI rules, e-tailers with foreign investment (such as Amazon and Flipkart) are barred from offering discounts themselves on products sold on their platforms (the sellers, however, are free to do so).

The CCI had said: “Upon examination of the relevant facts, it was found that a small number of sellers in Flipkart’s online marketplaces contributed to substantial sales. Almost all of these were customers of Flipkart in the B2B segment, and hence were common customers, availing significant discounts from Flipkart in both the B2B segment as well as in the online marketplaces.”

The competition watchdog added that the revenue earned from these common customers in the online marketplaces was also relatively less vis-à-vis non-common sellers whose sales on the platform were considerably low. But the CCI said that this is a matter of consideration for the appropriate authority.