Farmers’ agitation has caused business loss of Rs 50,000 cr in Delhi-NCR: CAIT

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary-General Praveen Khandelwal said the government's fresh proposal to keep farm laws in abeyance for one-and-a-half year and constitute a joint committee with farmer leaders "is quite justified and reasonable which indicates its willingness to resolve the crisis".
"We look for a comprehensive solution of the contentious issue, and legitimate interest of all stakeholders needs to be protected," he said.
Traders’ body CAIT on Thursday said the ongoing farmers’ agitation in Delhi-NCR has caused a business loss of nearly Rs 50,000 crore.
