Fanzart Melody Fan: With a sound and light show

The Melody is an all-round entertainment device that keeps your room cool and helps you unwind to the music of your choice. (Photo courtesy: www.amazon.in)

A smart home is a residence that uses internet-connected devices to enable remote monitoring and management of appliances and systems, such as lighting and heating. In simple words, a home equipped with lighting, heating, and electronic devices that can be controlled remotely by smartphone or computer. We might still be years away from a high-tech smart home, but Bengaluru-based Fanzart has come up with a unique offering by means of which we can smarten up our homes, somewhat. This luxury fan brand has introduced a designer fan called Melody. Priced at Rs 29,990, the Melody is unlike your conventional ceiling fan; It comes equipped with a Bluetooth speaker and LED lights—everything controlled by an easy-to-use remote. It is available across over 40 franchise stores of Fanzart, as well as on Amazon.

Recently, I got a white trial unit installed in my home for over a week and this stylish piece of equipment impressed me a lot. We are all used to a typical ceiling fan that performs the sole function of keeping our room cool. Now imagine, a ceiling fan that operates through a remote (like an AC remote) and at the press of a button, it connects to your phone and plays music stored on your device. Or the fan brightly illuminates the room—the Melody performs all these three functions simultaneously.

The Melody is an all-round entertainment device that keeps your room cool and helps you unwind to the music of your choice. The angular blades on the fan provide 3X Airflow due to the unique and smart design. The Melody is engineered to deliver sound seamlessly with Whisper Quiet technology which is applied on all of Fanzart’s products. This fan has a premium 10W speaker fitted to the hub and it projects music throughout a room. The bright ring LED light set around the speaker offer a mellow ambient white light setting.

The Melody can be seamlessly paired to your Bluetooth device for an ultimate level of functionality. Furthermore, the fan comes with an infrared remote control for wind speed/ light and fan settings for ease-of-access. Fanzart has remarkably transformed the modest and simple looking ceiling fans to the beautiful designer fans. The fan does not just score in good looks but beyond, bringing the sound-and-light show in your living room.

The best part of the Melody is its remote control. This feature ensures that you don’t have to get out of bed to change the settings of your ceiling fan, such as the speeds of the fan and light on/off etc. You can also set instructions for the fan to stop running for some hours: 1H, 2H, 4H, 8H. Basically the fan stops after one, two, four and six hours respectively.

The Melody is one of the most good looking fans in the market, its attractive finish gives your ceiling a classy look and it blends with any decor scheme. The fan’s four blades provide sufficient air flow in moderately sized rooms. It’s LED illumination is bright and evenly spread, in short, it’s time the age-old fan got a designer makeover.