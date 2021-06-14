Fanzart Hawk Plus: Stay sweat-free at home this summer with 360-degree-spinning pedestal fan

During the trial period, this reviewer combined the Hawk Plus (White colour) with an indoor split AC and the results were amazing.

Thanks to modern technology, the fan experience will never be the same. My reference is not towards the cricket or soccer-fixated audience, but the humble fan —ceiling or pedestal—that is an intrinsic part of the way we keep our homes cool. There has always been a desire to manipulate the air for pleasure. No wonder, present-day fans have moved beyond their ability to electronically fan a person; they now come in innovative designs and are equipped with the latest technology. They are slim, quite powerful and silent, some even come with a remote (or are app-based), LED lights, Bluetooth speaker, etc. There are some that smartly adapt their speed based on the room temperature.

We might still be years away from a high-tech smart home with a number of internet-connected devices, but Bengaluru-based Fanzart has been coming up with intelligent, tech-based fans that have the ability to smarten up our homes. Fanzart has been a leading name in the luxury fan segment. Early on, we had reviewed its Melody designer fan; it’s time now for conventional fans to make room for Fanzart’s Hawk Plus. Priced at Rs 13,990, this is a new-age remote-controlled pedestal fan that spins 360-degrees while oscillating three dimensionally (horizontal and vertical) along with an integrated Eco Feature (we’ll explain this later). It is ideal for halls, home offices, children’s room, living area, study or TV room.

All of us have experienced how conventional pedestal fans give out a blast of air for a few seconds when the fan oscillates in our direction. Rarely does this make for a comfortable experience— either the breeze is too harsh, or it is insufficient to feel comfortable. With Fanzart’s Hawk Plus, you can control oscillation, adjust its height, combine it with the use of an air-conditioner for an even flow of air and more.

During the trial period, this reviewer combined the Hawk Plus (White colour) cowith an indoor split AC and the results were amazing. There was ample air circulation, the fan is ultra-quiet and easy to use with its remote. The fan’s unique sleek, Scandinavian design and matte white finish provides an aesthetic, minimalist charm making it ideal for contemporary homes and modern commercial spaces.

The Hawk Plus comes with a 2-in-1 height convertible feature. Its removable stem allows a user to adjust it to two heights, offering varied levels of breeze. Basically, the fan can transform itself by merely removing its stem —from 54 inches to 34 inches and vice versa. The key feature is a complete control over oscillation, allowing you to maximise comfort for the number of people the fan is catering to at a time.

The Hawk Plus Eco Feature enables speed adjustment to the prevailing room temperature. Then comes the Flip feature, where this remote-controlled pedestal fan can be turned upwards to ensure air circulation, without the inconvenience of blasts of air. Additionally, its 3D oscillation can be combined with the use of air conditioner so that cool air reaches all corners of a room.

Overall, the multi-faceted Hawk Plus makes for an aesthetic and functional addition to your modern home or office with its futuristic technology and sleek finish. Buy it to give a smart dash to your home.

SPECIFICATIONS

Air velocity: 4 m/s

Max flux: > 4200 m3 /h

Oscillation: 60, 90, 180, 360 degrees

Noise level: < 55 dB

Wattage: 65 W Fan

Height: 1156 mm / 45.5 inch

Remote control included

Estimated street price: Rs 13,990