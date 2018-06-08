Fancy go-karting, laser tag on sea? This billion-dollar cruise ship is just what you need; check ticket prices

The ship has been built at a cost of billion and is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. It is set for its voyage when it will ply Alaskan waters this summer and the Caribbean in the winter.

If you think you are rich and have enough in the coffers to spend a few lakhs on a holiday, then a unique luxurious ship awaits to welcome you. Cruise always gives a passenger the bliss in luxury but this one is proving the perfect opportunity to divulge in sporting activities for fun. You can avail go-karts, laser tag and “Happy Hour Prohibition — the Musical” on the brand new “Norwegian Bliss”.

Apart from the aforementioned three, there are over 10 entertainment options available on the ship. The ship has been built at a cost of $1 billion and is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. It is set for its voyage when it will ply Alaskan waters this summer and the Caribbean in the winter. Only you have to pay from $2,800 (Rs. 1,89,126.00) per couple for an inside cabin to more than $11,000 (Rs. 7,42, 995.00) for the company’s exclusive Haven suites.

According to a Bloomberg report, the go-karts on the Bliss will cost $9.95 for 8 laps, while you have to pay $5 for the laser tag. The adults-only “Happy Hour Prohibition — the Musical” costs $24, including gratuities.

“Imagine awe over discovering fantastic vistas in The Last Frontier. Imagine exhilaration while exploring the wilds of Alaska. Imagine relaxation upon finding your slice of paradise in The Caribbean. Imagine Bliss. That’s what you’ll experience when you holiday on our newest and most incredible ship, Norwegian Bliss. Custom-built for the spectacular, Norwegian Bliss features a revolutionary Observation Lounge for you to soak in every stunning moment, from bald eagles soaring over glaciers to dolphins splashing through warm turquoise waters. Come aboard and experience the best dining, entertainment, and amenities at sea against a backdrop of unrivalled natural beauty. Whether you choose to go tropical or a little wild, there’s one word to describe the experiences awaiting you on Norwegian’s newest ship: Bliss,” the company said on its website.