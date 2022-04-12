Falguni Nayar is the EY Entrepreneur of the Year, 2021

Falguni Nayar, founder & CEO of Nykaa, has been named the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 and will now represent India at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award (WEOY) on June 9, 2022.



An investment banker turned entrepreneur, Nayar disrupted a brick-and-mortar industry by taking a digital route to sell beauty products in 2012. Her start-up, Nykaa, is one of the profitable start-ups in the country with a strong omni-channel presence. Over the last two years, she has diversified from beauty into fashion and lifestyle and has a well-established portfolio of over 2,600 international brands and 100-plus offline stores. The company recently raised fresh capital for expansion through an IPO.



Earlier, in 2019, Nayar was the recipient of EY Entrepreneur of The Year Award in the Start-up category.



Bhupender Yadav, minister of labour & employment and environment, forest & climate change, the chief guest, said that this year EOY Awards has 21 finalists with combined revenues of Rs 1.87 trillion, who collectively employ more than 260,000 people—a testimony to the nation’s entrepreneurial talent.



AM Naik, group chairman, Larsen & Toubro, was felicitated with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Naik joined L&T in 1965 and grew within the ranks to become the CMD in 2003. He has been instrumental in transforming the engineering services company into one of India’s foremost conglomerates spanning engineering and construction, energy, finance and IT. Imbibing ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, he has given a strong ‘Make in India’ orientation to the company’s products and has engaged L&T in sectors of national significance of defence, nuclear, energy, aerospace, infrastructure, oil & gas and power.



Rajiv Memani, Chairman and CEO, EY India, said, “The backdrop of the awards this year is one of great resilience of India’s entrepreneurial ingenuity and the country’s growth prospects. Our EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 Winners should be celebrated for their success against all odds, especially in today’s business environment which is more dynamic than ever.

Many of the winners are very young and have tremendously scaled their enterprises through innovation, adoption of new-age technologies, and value creation in a very short span of time. I congratulate each one of them for paving the way for other aspiring entrepreneurs and achieving excellence in their respective sectors.”



The winners were selected by a nine-member independent jury panel led by KV Kamath, former chairman, ICICI Bank. Other jury members include Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson, Biocon, Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO, HDFC Life, Neeraj Bharadwaj, MD, The Carlyle Group, Amit Dixit, head, Asia Private Equity, Blackstone, Rajnish Kumar, former chairman, State Bank of India, Harsh C Mariwala, chairman, Marico, Sanjiv Mehta, CEO & MD, Hindustan Unilever, and Gopal Srinivasan, founder, chairman & MD, TVS Capital Funds.



Awards were also announced for nine other categories with winners representing both mature industries and young entrepreneurs from start-ups including unicorns.

Winners

EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2021: Falguni Nayar, Founder and CEO, FSN E-commerce (Nykaa)

Lifetime Achievement: AM Naik, Group Chairman, Larsen & Toubro



Category Winners

Start-up: Vidit Aatrey, co-founder & CEO and Sanjeev Barnwal, co-founder & CTO, Fashnear Technology (Meesho)

Business Transformation: Abhay Soi, Chairman and Managing Director, Max Healthcare

Manufacturing: Sunil Vachani, Founder and Executive Chairman, Dixon Technologies

Services: Sahil Barua, Co-founder and CEO, Delhivery

Consumer Products & Retail: Shiv Kishan Agarwal, Chairman; and Manohar Lal Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director respectively, Haldiram Group

Life Sciences & Healthcare: Dr. Satyanarayana Chava, Founder and CEO, Laurus Labs

Financial Services: Harshil Mathur, Co-founder and CEO; and Shashank Kumar, Co-founder and CTO, Razorpay

Technology, Media and Telecom: Girish Mathrubootham, Co-founder and CEO, Freshworks

Entrepreneurial CEO: Vivek Vikram Singh, Managing Director and Group CEO, Sona Comstar