Fake watches case: Titan gets Delhi High Court relief against Snapdeal

This means that the two sellers are directed by the court to stop selling counterfeit watches of the two brands

The Delhi High Court has passed a decree in favour of Titan Company granting permanent injunction against two sellers — Rohit Kumar Jain and Dharam Pal — and Snapdeal from selling counterfeit Titan & Fastrack branded watches and directed granting costs of Rs 1,50,000 each, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

This means that the two sellers are directed by the court to stop selling counterfeit watches of the two brands.

The decree came on August 23 further to the order passed by the Delhi High Court on July 29, 2019 with respect to the suit filed by Titan against the two sellers alleging that the said sellers were selling counterfeit or infringing Fastrack watches on Snapdeal. In the July 29 order the court had directed Snapdeal that immediately upon receiving complaint from Titan with respect to the URLs selling counterfeit goods of Titan, Snapdeal should remove such URLs.

S Ravi Kant, CEO (watches & accessories), Titan Company Limited said, “We welcome the order passed by the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi. As stated in the past, at Titan, our primary focus is on safeguarding the interests of our consumers and we will not compromise on the quality and experience with our products.”

In addition, the court has directed Snapdeal to file its written statement within the prescribed time and also furnish an affidavit with particulars of all the goods sold on its portal under the marks TITAN and FASTRACK.

“The sale price thereof collected and the amount appropriated by Snapdeal to itself and the amount disbursed to the so-called sellers of the said goods. The court directed the said particulars to be given with effect from 1st January, 2018,” the statement said.

This case is sub-judice and the next date in the matter is February 20, 2020.