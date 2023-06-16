Faculty development: A catalyst for India’s emergence as a global ESDM and semiconductor leader

– By Anurag Awasthi

As per a recent report by KPMG, the semiconductor consumption in India is growing at an impressive rate of 15 per cent, fueled by the booming electronics manufacturing industry. Electronics production, which reached approximately $70 billion in 2018-19, is projected to grow at an annual rate of 30 per cent until 2025. This sector holds immense potential, especially considering the global shortage we currently face. However, the key to unlocking this potential lies in skill development, which can only be achieved through a strong focus on faculty development. The demand for skilled professionals will thereby surge in the coming years, and to meet this demand, faculty development takes centerstage. Needless to say, skilled faculty will be crucial in nurturing the next generation of semiconductor professionals, equipping them with the necessary knowledge and skills to excel in this field.

Valuable lessons in establishing a robust semiconductor ecosystem can be taken from Taiwan. The country is a global powerhouse to cutting-edge manufacturing technology to produce semiconductor chips, and has the highest manufacturing capacity in the world to satiate the demand for myriad sophisticated chips. All this has been made possible by consistently encouraging collaboration and joint ventures with global players in the field, along with heavy investment in research and development to stay ahead of the curve. It is noteworthy that inter-disciplinary and intra-disciplinary collaboration is the key to Taiwan’s rise as the global semiconductor manufacturing hub.

While assessing the current state of the industry-academia relationship in India’s semiconductor sector, it is not a new concept. Indian semiconductor companies have been collaborating with academia for research and development for quite some time now. For instance, IIT Bombay recently celebrated 15 years of collaboration with one of the biggest global equipment manufacturers in semiconductor nanoelectronics research. Additionally, prestigious institutions abroad have established semiconductor alliances with India, providing a foundation for workforce development, joint research, and innovation. There are some global companies which sponsor masters’ courses in VLSI in some reputed Indian academic institutions as well. The government has also taken significant steps to strengthen this relationship by collaborating with universities worldwide in the past. A MoU between Indian Semiconductor Mission and Purdue University for cooperation, capacity building and R&D has been signed in May 2023 as well.

There are several ways in which the industry can boost faculty development in the semiconductor and ESDM sector in India. Industry-academia collaboration through guest lectures, workshops, and joint research projects can help faculty members stay updated with the latest trends in the industry. By involving industry professionals in the curriculum design and review process, academic programs can suitably align with the industry’s evolving needs.

Furthermore, training programs that provide hands-on experience and exposure to emerging technologies, industry best practices, design methodologies, fabrication processes, testing techniques, and quality control have the intrinsic ability to equip faculty members with practical knowledge. Fabrication experience is an essential gap area and Industry has to be the frontrunner in facilitating fabrication experience by enabling exchange programmes for semiconductor professionals and existing faculty to create a pool for the future. To bridge the gap between academia and industry, it is essential to facilitate industry visits by faculty members and invite industry experts as guest lecturers. These interactions are more likely to foster knowledge exchange and provide a real-world perspective to academic teachings. Encouraging joint research projects between industry and academia has a potential to further enhance faculty development by promoting research and innovation. While this is a work in progress, more impetus needs to be accorded to this aspect on priority.

The Government of India has already taken significant steps in this space. Various programs such as Chips to System Design and Chips to Startup have been launched to promote academic development in the semiconductor and ESDM sector. Additionally, the government has provided support to industrial development through a range of policies and initiatives. These efforts will accrue an increased collaboration between the industry and academic institutions, fostering practical skills among students and faculty members alike. Financial support from the industry can play a crucial role in faculty development. Companies can provide grants, fellowships, or scholarships for faculty members to pursue higher studies, attend conferences and conduct research in addition to the government initiatives. This support will enable faculty members to stay updated with the latest advancements in the field and contribute to cutting-edge research.

The role of the industry in faculty development for the semiconductor and ESDM sector cannot be overstated. By collaborating with academia, providing training and exposure to emerging technologies, facilitating research, and offering financial support, the industry can help shape a skilled workforce which will drive the growth of this sector. Academia, technical regulatory bodies like AICTE, State skill development committees and the industry must work hand in hand to unleash the full potential of the semiconductor and ESDM sector in India. As we look ahead, it is crucial to continue building upon the progress made so far. Strengthening the industry-academia relationship and focusing on faculty development will ensure that we have a skilled workforce ready to tackle the challenges and seize the opportunities of the future. While skill development in this domain may be the larger goal, faculty development in semiconductors and ESDM could be referred to as a critical one.

(Anurag Awasthi is the vice president of IESA, India Electronic and Semiconductor Association.)

Disclaimer: Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online. Reproducing this content without permission is prohibited.