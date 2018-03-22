Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg vows 3 things to wash away the blot of Cambridge Analytica data leak scandal

A probe is underway by the US and the UK authorities. (Reuters)

In his first public comments on the allegations over Facebook user data harvesting by Cambridge Analytica, chief of social media giant Mark Zuckerberg vowed to ‘step up’ the efforts to fix the problems. We don’t deserve to serve our users if we can’t protect their data, Mark Zuckerberg said in a letter to the Facebook users. It has been alleged that British data firm Cambridge Analytica connected with US President Donald Trump’s 2016 political campaign made improper use of Facebook user data. The company CEO also informed the users through a letter published on his Facebook page that new steps will be announced to arrest data leak to third party apps and outside developers. Refuting the allegations that Facebook didn’t have in place measures to prevent data leak, Zuckerberg said that since 2014 such measures had been in place to prevent such a leakage. However, he admitted having made some mistakes, but also vowed to step up the efforts.

Facebook-Cambridge Analytica

On Sunday, a whistleblower disclosed that the US based Cambridge Analytica (CA) had created profiles of 50 million Facebook users through an app that was downloaded by 270,000 people. He also alleged that the app also profiled their friends’ data without consent — as allowed under Facebook’s user norms at that point in time. A probe is underway by the US and the UK authorities. Meanwhile, Facebook also said last week that CA may not have deleted the data yet as certified by it.

DELETEFACEBOOK campaign

Since the news about social media giant’s alleged involvement in the massive data breach hit stands, Facebook is constantly under fire. Even various lawsuits have been slapped against the social media giant in the US as a result of this scandal. Just on Monday, Facebook shares tumbled around 7 percent and Mark Zuckerberg lost $9 billion in wealth. A movement to quit Facebook – DELTEFACEBOOK- is gathering momentum across the world. Among those who are raising voices to quit Facebook is high-profile co-founder of the WhatsApp messaging service acquired by Facebook in 2014. Facebook is already under immense pressure for allegedly allowing fake news to proliferate its platform during the American presidential election.