Facebook unveils new shopping ad format ‘collection’

Facebook on Friday announced a new shopping ad format called ‘collection’ to help marketers showcase their products in more visually appealing ways. ‘Collection’ elevates the likelihood of discovery and a purchase by featuring a primary creative video or image above relevant product images. Facebook also introduced a new click metric that specifically measures outbound clicks. “Products shown in the News Feed can be arranged manually or based on our assessment of the likelihood of purchase — while products in the post-click, immersive shopping experience are ranked based on the likelihood of purchase,” Facebook said in a statement.

Marketers will be able to view a breakdown in ads reporting for ‘link clicks’ where they can see by the specific destination they drive people to, such as a text message, a call, a form, or Canvas. “Clients will be able to break down link clicks by the following destinations — website, app store, app deep link, phone call, message, Facebook Canvas, Facebook form, Facebook Marketplace, and off-Facebook video,” the company added.