Facebook to add 1,000 UK jobs, including tech, content roles

By: |
Published: January 21, 2020 6:41:09 PM

More than half of the new jobs will be in technology-focused roles such as software engineering.

Facebook, UK jobs, UK workforce, WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, Britain, latest news on facebook jobsFacebook is devoting more effort to keeping harmful content such as spam and abusive material off its sites as authorities put more pressure on the big tech companies to better police their platforms. (Reuters photo)

Facebook said Tuesday it plans to hire 1,000 more staff in Britain, mainly for its technology and harmful content teams. The U.S. tech company said Tuesday that it will add the new roles by the end of the year, bringing its U.K. workforce to more than 4,000.

More than half of the new jobs will be in technology-focused roles such as software engineering. There will also be a “large number” of jobs working on building tools to detect and remove harmful content from Facebook and its other platforms, which include WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram. The company did not give an exact number.

Related News

Facebook is devoting more effort to keeping harmful content such as spam and abusive material off its sites as authorities put more pressure on the big tech companies to better police their platforms.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Facebook to add 1000 UK jobs including tech content roles
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Crop insurance drives general insurers’ direct premium growth
2Amul maker against allowing free skimmed milk powder import
3Zomato acquires Uber Eats business in India