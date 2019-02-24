Facebook privacy row: Social media giant accesses personal info using third party apps

By: | Updated: February 24, 2019 4:43 PM

Facebook has landed in a fresh controversy amidst allegations that the social media giant has been receiving highly personal data from third-party apps.

Facebook has landed in a fresh controversy amidst allegations that the social media giant has been receiving highly personal data from third-party apps. Company’s chief executive Mark Zuckerberg was criticised recently for meeting British Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright, after refusing to appear before the parliamentary committee in Westminster, The Guardian reported.

The meeting took place amid speculation that the government may come put with a fresh policy that would pave way for an independent social media regulator. However, there are reports of the row on how the regulator must be funded.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) have been alarmed by a proposal to hit the social media companies with a tax, as it want to encourage tech investment in the country. However, others are of the opinion that the tax must be applied in tech companies.

The Wall Street Journal investigation on Friday came across that Facebook can even receive information from a number of apps even if users do not have a Facebook account. It also found a number of potentially sensitive information to Facebook.

Among these included Flo Period & Ovulation Tracker too, that apparently shared with the social media site when users were having periods or when they were also trying to become pregnant. Facebook has said it needed apps to tell users on information that was shared with it and that it “prohibits app developers from sending us sensitive data”, the report further said.

Also read: Asaduddin Owaisi slams government’s decision to attend OIC meet, says it’s not ‘good foreign policy’ 

The order also mentioned that Facebook had access to information like the user’s weight and blood pressure.

New York’s governor Andrew Cuomo has called on departments of state and financial services to probe the matter what he called a clear intervention of consumer privacy. UK parliament’s DCMS committee last week issued a report calling for stricter privacy norms for Facebook and other tech firms.

