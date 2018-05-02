Facebook makes Oculus Go virtual reality headset available globally

Facebook has made its Oculus Go virtual reality (VR) headset available in 23 countries at a starting price of 9. Facebook said the lightweight device is launching with over 1,000 apps, games, and experiences.

Facebook has made its Oculus Go virtual reality (VR) headset available in 23 countries at a starting price of $199. Making the announcement at the company’s annual F8 developers’ conference in San Jose on Tuesday, Facebook said the lightweight device is launching with over 1,000 apps, games, and experiences. While the 32 GB variant will cost $199, one will have to shell out $249 for the 64 GB model. “From new social apps that let you attend live events from the best seat in the house to more intimate experiences that explore pressing social issues, Oculus Go will change the way you watch, play, and hang out with friends while offering you new perspectives,” Facebook said in a statement.

At F8, Facebook also unveiled Oculus TV which will be launched later in May with partners like Pluto TV, Red Bull TV, and the Facebook video app for TV — and even more partners like ESPN coming later this year. “A custom-built 3D environment with a massive screen and virtual seating area, Oculus TV also serves as a convenient hub to launch your favorite individual VR entertainment apps,” the Oculus team wrote in a blog post on Tuesday. Facebook’s F8 is an annual two-day event where developers come together to explore the future of technology.