Facebook-Jio deal: Payment firms say market large enough for all

Reliance Jio has already been acquiring merchants for digital payments for close to a year now.

With Facebook’s proposed investment in Reliance Jio, WhatsApp Pay is likely to finally realise its full potential and turn up at every other merchant outlet in the country. Industry executives say that Reliance Jio has already been acquiring merchants for digital payments for close to a year now and the tie-up with WhatsApp will make it one of the strongest players in the market. Payment players say the partnership between the two companies bodes well for the market and there is enough room for new players to come in.

Paytm Payments Bank managing director and CEO Satish Kumar Gupta told FE, “It (the partnership) is quite welcome. There is scope for everybody. Digital payments are so meagre at present that if the market grows, everybody will benefit from it.”

WhatsApp has about 400 million users in India and features prominently in the daily lives of most of them and Jio’s subscriber base at 390 million is still growing. This existing user base, coupled with the 60 million-odd merchant network on JioMart, could make Jio a significant player in the payments market.

This also means that the going for incumbent players in the payments system just got that much tougher. Pramod Saxena, chairman and managing director, Oxigen, said that while the partnership will help expand the market by bringing in a large player, it will also throw a challenge to existing e-commerce firms. “WhatsApp’s user base is a great leverage for Jio and given their muscle, they should definitely make a big impact and that energises the market. It’s going to be a challenging time for other deep-pocketed payment service providers who have been spending a lot of money to reach the customer and build a base.”

Experts said that the Facebook-Jio partnership helps Jio accelerate its target of building a sizeable presence across small mom-and-pop outlets across India. Naveen Surya, chairman, Fintech Convergence Council and chairman emeritus, Payments Council of India (PCI), said, “One of the largest costs is that of acquiring the customer and getting them to install your app on the phone and that could range anywhere between $50-100. With this partnership, you already have the customer and that’s a big win.” Surya added that there is still much opportunity for payment players to build the market and the pie is large enough for different players to thrive.