Facebook inks deal with ICC for digital content rights of matches in subcontinent

ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney

In a first, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday said it has inked an agreement with Facebook, under which the social media platform will get exclusive digital content rights for select cricket matches in the Indian subcontinent as well as match recaps for rest of the world for the next four years.

“Facebook will carry a range of digital content across four years including match recaps, in-play key moments and other match and feature content, giving hundreds of millions of cricket fans in the region the opportunity to deepen their engagement with the sport with more content available than ever before,” the

ICC said.

ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney said, “The record-breaking growth in digital consumption at this summer’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup demonstrated the continued power of cricket to connect and engage more deeply with diverse audiences around the world.”

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, one of the world’s most-watched sports events, netted 4.6 billion #CWC19 video views across ICC’s digital and social media platforms.

“We are delighted to welcome Facebook to the global cricket family for this multi-year, multi-market partnership which is a first for our sport. The combination of one of the world’s most-watched sports with one of the world’s largest platforms is exciting for the future of our game,” Sawhney said.

Under the agreement, Facebook gets the digital content rights for various cricketing events in the subcontinent including the Women’s T20 World Cup 2020-22; Men’s T20 World Cup 2020-21 and the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Facebook India managing director Ajit Mohan said, “We are excited to partner with the ICC to bring the most exciting moments in cricket to Facebook Watch and to chart the next stage of technology-led transformation in cricket. With Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, the ICC has an exceptional opportunity to leverage our family of apps to serve current sports fans as well as bring in an entirely new generation of fans.”

The future of AR and VR is being charted by Facebook and the company is excited about the possibility of bringing the best of its innovations to fans around the world, he added.