Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg was the biggest loser in 2018; check reasons

By: | Published: January 5, 2019 3:57 PM

Facebook CEO and co-founder, Mark Zuckerberg has been through a disastrous year which was filled with a series of scandals like the Cambridge Analytica, accusations of mismanagement, questioning over inappropriate content among others.

Mark Zuckerberg, Mark Zuckerberg wealth, Mark Zuckerberg salary, Mark Zuckerberg net worth, facebook, Mark Zuckerberg facebook, mark zuckerberg net worth in usd, mark zuckerberg net worth in dollar, mark zuckerberg net worth in billion, industry newsFacebook chief Mark Zuckerberg. (Photo: Reuters)

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg’s year was filled with a lot of ups and downs. Zuckerberg who started 2018 with a net worth of about £59 billion, by the end of the year turned out to be the biggest loser of the year in terms of his wealth. The Facebook CEO and co-founder has been through a disastrous year which was filled with a series of scandals like the Cambridge Analytica, a shareholder revolt, accusations of mismanagement and questioning over inappropriate content. It turns out that due to all this, Zuckerberg ended up loosing around £17 billion in this whole year. According to the Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, the Facebook chief has been knocked down from about £59 billion to around £41billion as of December 29, 2018. He has lot more than any of the top 500 billionaires across the world this year.

It was not just Zuckerberg’s wealth that was swept off drastically, the stock price of the company in July 2018, was dropped by more than 20 per cent in one single day. This came after the disappointing second-quarter earnings were revealed by the company. However, the shares of the company have slightly rebounded ever since.

As of January 2019, Mark Zuckerberg stands at number 7 among the Bloomberg Billionaires Index list of world’s 500 richest people. He has a net worth of $54.7 Billion. The list is dominated by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos who has a net worth of $131 Billion. He is followed by Microsoft founder Bill Gates with a net worth of $91.3 Billion. At numbert 3 is Berkshire Hathaway’s chairman and largest shareholder, Warren Buffett with a net worth of $80.2 Billion. Even Reliance Industries’s chairman Mukesh Ambani is on the list at number 14 with a net worth of $43.5 billion

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg was the biggest loser in 2018; check reasons
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition