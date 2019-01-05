Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg was the biggest loser in 2018; check reasons

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg. (Photo: Reuters)

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg’s year was filled with a lot of ups and downs. Zuckerberg who started 2018 with a net worth of about £59 billion, by the end of the year turned out to be the biggest loser of the year in terms of his wealth. The Facebook CEO and co-founder has been through a disastrous year which was filled with a series of scandals like the Cambridge Analytica, a shareholder revolt, accusations of mismanagement and questioning over inappropriate content. It turns out that due to all this, Zuckerberg ended up loosing around £17 billion in this whole year. According to the Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, the Facebook chief has been knocked down from about £59 billion to around £41billion as of December 29, 2018. He has lot more than any of the top 500 billionaires across the world this year.

It was not just Zuckerberg’s wealth that was swept off drastically, the stock price of the company in July 2018, was dropped by more than 20 per cent in one single day. This came after the disappointing second-quarter earnings were revealed by the company. However, the shares of the company have slightly rebounded ever since.

As of January 2019, Mark Zuckerberg stands at number 7 among the Bloomberg Billionaires Index list of world’s 500 richest people. He has a net worth of $54.7 Billion. The list is dominated by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos who has a net worth of $131 Billion. He is followed by Microsoft founder Bill Gates with a net worth of $91.3 Billion. At numbert 3 is Berkshire Hathaway’s chairman and largest shareholder, Warren Buffett with a net worth of $80.2 Billion. Even Reliance Industries’s chairman Mukesh Ambani is on the list at number 14 with a net worth of $43.5 billion