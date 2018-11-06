Facebook blocks 30 accounts ahead of US midterm elections: Statement

Facebook said Monday it had blocked some 30 accounts on its platform and 85 accounts on photo-sharing network Instagram over concerns they may be linked to foreign entities and aimed at interfering in US midterm elections.
“On Sunday evening, US law enforcement contacted us about online activity that they recently discovered and which they believe may be linked to foreign entities,” Facebook said in a blog post.
“Our very early-stage investigation has so far identified around 30 Facebook accounts and 85 Instagram accounts that may be engaged in coordinated inauthentic behaviour. “We immediately blocked these accounts and are now investigating them in more detail.”
