Facebook and GAME partner to scale up entrepreneurship

By: | Published: April 22, 2019 3:22 AM

Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship and Facebook partner to scale-up entrepreneurship.

glonal alliance, facebook, entreprenuershipRavi Venkatesan, founder, GAME and ex-chairman of Microsoft India and Bank of Baroda.

Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) and Facebook have announced a partnership that aims to ignite mass entrepreneurship across India. The objective of this partnership is to ramp up job creation and to further empower entrepreneurs, in line with Facebook’s commitment to train 5 million people with digital and entrepreneurial skills by 2021.

GAME and its partners will assist small entrepreneurs build their businesses using digital platforms to aggregate demand, market products and acquire customers. The initiative will promote entrepreneurship and enable entrepreneurs to collaborate, learn and succeed. This process of learning can be better enhanced using multiple platforms including Facebook and Instagram.

GAME and Facebook will kick-start their engagement with a project empowering local communities of rural entrepreneurs—using digital and physical modes, a landscape review and identification of solutions for women entrepreneurs and a grand prize challenge for innovative models that spur new business creation. Phase one to be rolled out this year will cover 10 states across the country including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Maharashtra among others.

The partnership will cut across all five pathways that GAME has identified as integral to catalysing mass entrepreneurship in the country. It will provide means towards making mass entrepreneurship aspirational, nurturing entrepreneurial mind-sets early, converting job seekers to entrepreneurs, helping single and micro-entrepreneurs grow and enabling women to start and succeed as mass entrepreneurs.

“Imagine the power of a platform that can bring together communities of artisan clusters, agri-entrepreneurs or homepreneurs in the thousands to learn, collaborate and succeed – the possibilities are boundless. That potential to transform the world for small entrepreneurs is what excites us most, about our partnership with Facebook,” said Ravi Venkatesan, founder, GAME
and ex-chairman of Microsoft India and Bank of Baroda.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Facebook and GAME partner to scale up entrepreneurship
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition