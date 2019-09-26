FabIndia to open 35-40 experience centres by March 2020

FabIndia is working with 60,000 artisans from 25 States for its products.

FabIndia, a major retail platform, will have nearly 35 to 40 experience centres across the country by the end of this fiscal, a top official said on Thursday. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of opening of a FabIndia Experience Centre here, the 18th in the country, managing director of the company Viney Singh said the centres have been well received and more centres would be opened by March 2020.

Stating that Rs 3 crore would be invested in each centre, Singh said though the ‘sentiments’ were down in the last three months due to economic slowdown, the company expected it to pick in the coming festive season.

The project range at the centre was extended from a large variety of apparel for men, women and children to home furnishing, furniture, gifts, jewellery, organic food and personal care products, Singh said.

FabIndia is working with 60,000 artisans from 25 States for its products, Singh added.