Eyeing drone delivery, Zomato buys TechEagle

Food aggregator and delivery provider Zomato on Wednesday said it has acquired TechEagle Innovations, a Lucknow-based startup that works exclusively on drones.

Zomato said the acquisition will help the company develop drone-based food delivery services in India.

TechEagle was founded in 2015 by Vikram Singh Meena. The company has been involved in development of unmanned aerial vehicles with a focus on customised drones capable of carrying up to 5 kg of payload.

Using drones for delivery is an idea that was experimented upon for a few years by companies such as Domino’s, Amazon, Alphabet and even Uber. However, drone delivery is still far from being mainstream. Amazon, for example, had in 2013 announced that it will develop drone delivery systems in five years, but hasn’t been able to deliver on its promise so far.

Deepinder Goyal, founder & CEO of Zomato, said: “We are currently at the early stage of aerial innovations and are taking baby steps towards building a tomorrow wherein users can expect a drone to deliver the food they ordered online.”