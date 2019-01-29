Eyeing $327 million: Tata Steel to exit majority equity stakes in S-E Asia Biz

Tata Steel consolidated debt as on September 30, 2018 stood at Rs 1.18 lakh crore.

In another move aimed at staying focused on the home market, Tata Steel on Monday said it will exit majority equity stakes in its Southeast Asia businesses, which will fetch it $327 million.

Tata Steel, through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary TS Global Holdings (TSGH), has executed definitive agreements with an entity controlled by the state-owned Chinese enterprise HBIS Group (HBIS) to divest its entire equity stake in NatSteel Holdings and Tata Steel (Thailand) Public Company. HBIS is the second-largest steel producer in China.

Tata Steel held 100% stake in NatSteel, while it has 67% in Tata Steel Thailand. NatSteel has annual production capacity of over 2 million tonne, while the Thai business has finished goods capacity of about 1.7 million tonne, company websites show.

“As per the agreement, the divestment will be made to a company in which 70% equity shares will be held by an entity controlled by HBIS and 30% will be held by TSGH,” company said in a statement. The agreements were signed on Monday in Beijing, China.

In July 2018, company’s chairman N Chandrasekaran had told shareholders at its annual general meeting that India’s largest steel maker would be looking at options to “simplify” its sub-scale and non-core assets. With the Southeast Asia businesses under pressure, it was widely speculated that as part of the strategy to prune non-scalable operations, these businesses would be exited as Tata Steel continues focus on the domestic market.

The Southeast Asia operations of the company have remained under pressure due to higher scrap prices in the region. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) for the three months ended September 30, 2018 declined 17% y-o-y to `112 crore. For FY18, the Ebitda stood at `437 crore, which is just about 2% of the consolidated Ebitda of `22,045 crore for Tata Steel.

Speaking on the deal, Koushik Chatterjee, group executive director (finance and corporate), told newspersons on a conference call, that the enterprise value of the new entity will be to the tune of $685 million, which includes about $150 million of debt. The stake sale has been struck at 1.5 times the book value of the assets suject to closing adjustments, he said, adding that Tata Steel’s share from the deal is $327 million in cash.

This deal will also further Tata Steel’s plans of pruning its consolidated balance sheet. As a result of the deal, Chatterjee said: “About $450 million goes off our books, so the debt will come down by roughly `3,800 crore”. He said of the $450 million, the proceeds of $327 million will be used for deleveraging of balance sheet and about $120 million of debt in the Southeast Asia, which was part of Tata Steel’s consolidated debt. Tata Steel consolidated debt as on September 30, 2018 stood at `1.18 lakh crore. The deal will be completed in two months, he said.

TV Narendran, MD & CEO, Tata Steel, said that the talks on the deal were on for the last couple of months. On the point of retaining 30% stake, he said the reason the company felt was that it could cash on any of the benefits that will accrue as a result of the partnership with HBIS. “We will hold on to this 30% stake for about three years, and will wait for an upside before exiting the new entity,” he said.

Both senior executives of the company said that an initial public offering, amongs others, are options that may be considered for an exit after three years. As part of the agreement, Tata Steel will have two management positions in the new entity, while the name of the new company will be decided by HBIS.

Tata Steel has been expanding its India footprint and decreasing overseas, and intends to double its domestic capacity in the next five years from the about 13 million tonne per annum. The company has picked up assets under the NCLT process, to boost its products line and capacity in the high-margin value added segments. The company is also in the process of merging its European operations with Thyssenkrupp.

Tata Steel posted a net profit of `3,116 crore for the July-September 2018 period. Net Sales in Q2FY19 grew 34% y-o-y to `43,544 crore supported by better realisations and increase in volumes and Bhushan Steel contributing for the first full quarter. The consolidated Ebitda rose a sharp 93% to `9,000 crore.