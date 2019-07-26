EY India acquires CRM solution provider

C Centric was co-founded by Shubho Bhattacharrya, Gerald Prabhu, Vinod Ganesh Ram and Vineet Kalucha in 2007 in Mumbai and have a presence in three cities.
EY India announced on Thursday that it has acquired C Centric, a provider of customer relationship management (CRM) solutions and services that helps businesses rethink, redesign and deliver better customer experience. C Centric was co-founded by Shubho Bhattacharrya, Gerald Prabhu, Vinod Ganesh Ram and Vineet Kalucha in 2007 in Mumbai and have a presence in three cities. It is a provider of customer centric software solutions offering customer experience linked consulting services, implementation and maintenance as well as customer focused solutions linked to finance investments and operations.
With the acquisition, EY brings on board a team experienced in conceptualising and implementing CRM solutions. The team’s capabilities range from both online as well as on-premise CRM implementations, that include social CRM, cloud CRM, SaaS CRM, and artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic process automation (RPA)-powered CRM.
EY has globally completed over 120 acquisitions in the last six years and has over 21 alliances with technology majors around the world.
