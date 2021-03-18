EY announces 14 finalists for 22nd EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards event

Together, the 14 finalists, including unicorns, have combined revenues of Rs 52,000 crore and are providing employment to more than 1,10,000 people.

EY, the leading global professional services organisation, on Wednesday announced a selection of 14 entrepreneurs as finalists for the 22nd Entrepreneur of the Year™ – India (EOY) 2020 Awards. The finalists have been selected from among over 190 outstanding nominations and will be felicitated at a virtual awards ceremony on March 25, 2021. The winner of the Entrepreneur of the Year Award from India will represent the country at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award (WEOY) on June 10, 2021. Dr Prathap Chandra Reddy will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

An eminent nine-member jury panel, led by Uday Kotak, managing director and chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank, selected the 14 finalists.

Together, the 14 finalists, including unicorns, have combined revenues of Rs 52,000 crore and are providing employment to more than 1,10,000 people. Underscoring their resilience, the finalists also reported significantly stronger financial performance in times when the global and domestic economic growth rates have been tepid.

Other jury members include Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson, Biocon; Neeraj Bharadwaj, managing director, Carlyle India Advisors; Jalaj Dani, co-promoter, Asian Paints; Amit Dixit, co-head of Asia Acquisitions, and head of India, Blackstone Private Equity; Deep Kalra, founder and group executive chairman, MakeMyTrip; Rajnish Kumar, former chairman, State Bank of India; Rishad Premji, chairman, Wipro, and Gopal Srinivasan, founder, chairman and managing director, TVS Capital Funds.