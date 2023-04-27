Extend help to dairy cooperatives at panchayats: Amit Shah to NDDB

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asked the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to help the establishment of milk cooperatives in uncovered panchayats and villages, and further strengthen cooperative movement in the country.

The minister held a meeting with NDDB’s board members here to discuss issues related to the dairy sector.

He also highlighted the need for multi-commodity cooperatives, common brands for exports, promotion of organic produce and better capacity utilisation of milk processing facilities, among others.

Shah asked the dairy board to further strengthen cooperative dairying by playing a major role in establishing viable dairy cooperatives in uncovered Panchayats/ villages having potential for dairying, an official release said.

The minister also acknowledged NDDB’s initiatives to strengthen dairying in neighbouring countries and African nations and said India needs to become ‘Dairy to the World’ through the export of quality milk and milk products to further enhance farmers’ income.

This, he said, will help fulfil the goal of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

NDDB is a statutory body under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying.

NDDB Chairman Meenesh Shah briefed the minister about India’s dairy sector, its ‘Farmers First’ vision for undertaking all its initiatives following cooperative strategies, scientific dairy husbandry practices adopted by farmers, and efforts of NDDB’s subsidiaries to strengthen dairy cooperatives.

NDDB was created to promote, finance and support producer-owned and controlled organisations. Its programmes and activities seek to strengthen farmer-owned institutions and support national policies that are favourable to the growth of such institutions.

Fundamental to NDDB’s efforts are cooperative strategies and principles.

NDDB’s efforts transformed India’s rural economy by making dairying a viable and profitable economic activity for millions of milk producers while addressing the country’s need for self-sufficiency in milk production.

Milk production of India, the world’s largest producer, rose 5 per cent in 2021-22 to 221.06 million tonnes. On Wednesday, Shah launched co-operative IFFCO’s nano liquid DAP fertiliser for commercial sale at Rs 600 per 500 ml bottle and exhorted farmers to use nano urea and DAP extensively to make the country self-reliant and reduce import dependence.