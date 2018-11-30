Express IT Awards: Lifetime achievement award – Vineet Nayyar

By: | Published: November 30, 2018 6:08 AM

Chak de phatte! That was Vineet Nayyar’s triumphant response to reporters’ queries after Tech Mahindra snapped up Satyam Computers.

Vineet Nayyar, Tech Mahindra, Satyam Computers,  Mahindra and Mahindra, JP Morgan, IL&FSA younger man would have been daunted by the task but even at 70 he was unfazed, confident Satyam’s awesome ability to deliver would do the trick.

Chak de phatte! That was Vineet Nayyar’s triumphant response to reporters’ queries after Tech Mahindra snapped up Satyam Computers. It was the summer of 2009. Nayyar may have been a bureaucrat for much of his life but in that moment he was an entrepreneur. It had taken him just 10 slides to convince the Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) board to throw its hat in the ring; in the very last one he went for the kill. It said: “We simply cannot afford to not buy Satyam.”

If convincing M&M was hard, it was even harder to convince Satyam’s clients to stay on. In a somewhat frightening environment post-Lehman, trust levels had plunged, litigation loomed large and no one was taking chances. In a matter of weeks, a bunch of BFSI clients had cancelled contracts. But Nayyar, as everyone knows, is a cool customer. The company may have been losing its bread and butter but with cups and cups of coffee to keep him going, he rebuilt the team. That was not easy at a time when lateral attrition in the IT industry was high and when engineers were more likely to opt for an Infosys or a Wipro at campus recruitments.

Also read| How big is Paytm Mall’s loss? It is bigger than govt’s bullet train budget for this year

A younger man would have been daunted by the task but even at 70 he was unfazed, confident Satyam’s awesome ability to deliver would do the trick. We don’t know what his mother fed him for breakfast but we do know what he has for lunch: an hour of cardio and light weights. “We would meet companies and ask them for another chance. Don’t throw us out,
we would say.”

Some of them did but newer ones signed on and by December, 2009, JP Morgan had put an overweight rating on the Satyam stock in anticipation of a turnaround over the next 12 months. By March of the following year, brokerages who had abandoned coverage were forced to relook the company. Five years later, by March 2015, Tech Mahindra had done revenues of close to Rs 22,500 crore, last March these were Rs 30,773 crore.

It was hard work, but Nayyar didn’t mind. “I wish I could say I have a hobby but most of the time it’s work,” he says. As an IAS officer he enjoyed overseeing the digging of bore wells and building of roads. That was 50 years ago. Nayyar and wife Reva run a couple of high schools for under-privileged children — one in Delhi and the other in Lonavla. He had hoped to be able to devote more time to the venture but the government has roped him to help out with IL&FS. There’s no putting him to pasture.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Express IT Awards: Lifetime achievement award – Vineet Nayyar
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition