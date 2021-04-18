Exports by STPI units seen at Rs 5 lakh cr in pandemic-hit FY21 amid rapid digitisation

The exports for STPI stood at about Rs 4.66 lakh crore in 2019-20.

The value of software exports by units registered under STPI is estimated to have risen over 7 per cent to cross Rs 5 lakh crore during 2020-21, as rapid digitisation and the IT industry’s timely switch to remote working for employees helped sustain growth tempo even amid the pandemic, according to available data. The exports for STPI stood at about Rs 4.66 lakh crore in 2019-20.

As per preliminary data by the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), exports by these units are estimated to be 5.01 lakh crore in the just-concluded fiscal. “The growth is usual range of 6-7 per cent as per preliminary data and that is good and encouraging.

“Work-from-home processes backed by enabling policies, the digital nature of functioning of the IT sector helped companies to continue their operations and sustain services they were rendering, while greater digital initiatives by clients drove demand and growth,” STPI Director General Omkar Rai told PTI. STPI expects growth to continue in 2021-22.

“For 2021-22, we expect this space to grow despite the ongoing pandemic-related uncertainties. The digital nature of the IT industry will enable it to overcome the pandemic challenges,” he said. The adoption of IT has surged amid the current crisis. “If legacy industries face issues, they are bound to turn more to IT and digitisation to sustain. And, so, computerisation and digitalisation are expected to keep the software industry competitive and help it grow,” Rai said.

STPI is an autonomous society set up by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in 1991, with the objective of encouraging, promoting and boosting the software exports from India. By implementing Software Technology Park (STP) and Electronic Hardware Technology Park (EHTP) schemes, STPI focuses on building an enabling ecosystem to provide single-window clearance services, reliable internet connectivity, incubation facilities and other infrastructure services to encourage software exports from the country.

STPI aims to foster a conducive environment for start-ups, backed by projects and initiatives such as establishment of Centres of Excellence in emerging technologies and execution of the Next Generation Incubation Scheme (NGIS). Notably, STPI recently said that as many as 42 start-ups cutting across multiple domains, including ed-tech, agri-tech and fintech, have been selected in screening process for NGIS scheme.

Over 6,700 applications had been received, about 1,820 applications qualified and 111 applicants were selected for the presentation round. The 42 start-ups that were chosen finally were from domains such as ed-tech, agri-tech and fin-tech solutions for masses (18 start-ups); infrastructure and remote monitoring (8); and jobs and skilling, linguistic tools and technologies (4).

Five were from medical healthcare, diagnostic, preventive and psychological care; and seven from supply chain, logistics and transportation management. The Next Generation Incubation Scheme or NGIS aims to identify, in all, around 300 start-ups (over 3 years) working in identified areas and provide them with a seed fund of up to Rs 25 lakh and other facilities.

The government has earmarked an amount of about Rs 95 crore over 3 years for the programme. More start-ups will be onboarded through the duration of the scheme