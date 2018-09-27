Explained: Why PPP is integral to success of Ayushman Bharat

To compensate for the current deficiencies in infrastructure, India needs to leverage technology and develop innovative solutions for public health.

Healthcare is one of India’s largest sectors, both in terms of revenue and employment. However, the country’s healthcare infrastructure is plagued with overcrowding, underfunding, a strong rural-urban divide, and an acute scarcity of resources in the public sector. Ayushman Bharat—National Health Protection Mission (AB-NHPM)—could provide a much-needed boost to India’s over-burdened, struggling healthcare infrastructure. Aimed at bridging cost, quality, and access gaps in the current healthcare infrastructure, the programme proposes a combination of insurance cover and health and wellness centres (HWCs) to provide quality and affordable care to 10.74 crore families. The programme’s ambitious targets and large-scale reach, as envisioned by the government, create an opportunity to increase public-private collaboration in healthcare.

Continuous technology advancement is helping transform healthcare delivery and introduce a multi-dimensional approach to increase healthcare access. Today, individuals have the option of getting a full health check-up in the privacy of their homes. Diagnostics can be conducted with sophisticated and digitised devices. Wearables and compact sensors are starting to replace conventional recording and monitoring systems. Medicines can be ordered online and health records updated digitally. Private players and healthcare start-ups have played a pivotal role in empowering primary care, and instituting a structure for secondary and tertiary care which has changed the overall experience of healthcare, including how patients seek help and how providers deliver care.

To compensate for the current deficiencies in infrastructure, India needs to leverage technology and develop innovative solutions for public health. The 1,50,000 HWCs, as envisioned by the government in Ayushman Bharat, can function as improved version of existing health sub-centres and Primary Health Centres (PHC), to provide a reliable, accessible, and scalable health care infrastructure.

However, to meet the targets set under Ayushman Bharat, the government would need the right infrastructure strategy to support the covered population. Currently, there are only13.5 lakh beds approximately for 18 crore people that are covered under the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana. Ayushman Bharat adds about 32 crore people to the coverage, thereby increasing the total number of covered to 40 crore. To bridge this wide infrastructure gap, studies have highlighted the need for public-private partnership (PPP).

NITI Aayog, the government think-tank, proposed adoption of the PPP model in 2017 to provide diagnosis and treatment for major non-communicable diseases in smaller cities. Several states have adopted the PPP model to improve infrastructure and care delivery at their regional and district-level hospitals and PHCs. States such as Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttarakhand are also pushing for PPP at secondary and tertiary care facilities.

The private sector accounts for about 75% of outpatient and 60% of inpatient care provided in the country. For Ayushman Bharat to have far-reaching effects on India’s healthcare scenario, PPP would need to be scaled up from a state level to a national level. The infrastructure would need to evolve to provide customised, high-impact, and affordable care so that diseases no longer pose a threat to health and economic security of India.

Sameer Bansal is vice-president & head – India Business, Optum Global Solutions