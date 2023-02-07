Experts to discuss opportunities, challenges and implementation of clean energy projects at REConIndia 2023

Renewable energy sector experts will come up with a white paper on opportunities, challenges, way forward and implementation of clean energy projects in the country after a day-long deliberation at REConIndia 2023 on February 17. Exclusive professional networking platform for business leaders Blue Circle is organising REConIndia 2023, a renewable energy conference, in association with Hero Future Energies on February 17, 2023 at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram, a statement said.

Use of renewable energy has gained significance in view of India’s ambitious target of having 500GW of renewable energy like green hydrogen, solar and wind energy projects in the country by 2030. According to the statement, a white paper on renewable energy will be unveiled basis the discussion and suggestions by subject experts.

The white paper will be shared with all the stakeholders, including policy makers, opinion leaders, financial institutions, and the industry among others, it said. The event aims to bring together industry leaders, investors, subject matter experts, policymakers, startup founders, and innovators to dwell on the latest trends and innovations that are shaping the future of the renewable energy sector.

It will feature keynote speeches and panel discussions providing a platform for attendees to exchange ideas, collaborate, and discover new business opportunities.The conference will also offer insights into the latest developments in solar energy, wind energy, hydrogen, green financing, and energy storage & efficiency.”

As renewable energy continues to evolve and grow, it is more important than ever to bring together industry leaders to share their insights and experiences,” said Siddharth Anand, Founder and CEO, Blue Circle. He said that the first edition of REConIndia 2023 will provide opportunities for attendees to connect with key players in the industry, explore business opportunities and gain valuable insights into the latest trends.

Some of the eminent speakers include Ajay Mathur, Director General, International Solar Alliance; Dhanpal Jhaveri, Vice Chairman, Everstone Group; Kapil Maheshwari, Leader – Renewable Energy & Green Hydrogen, Reliance Industries and Bimal Jindal, Head – Green Energy Development, Larsen & Toubro. With the theme ‘Powering India’s Green Energy Vision 2030’, REConIndia 2023 will gather different perspectives on how to accelerate the renewable energy stride in India. It will make an effort to highlight the renewable energy landscape post-Covid, the resistance from the conventional energy industry, and the supply chain bottlenecks.

Additionally, the conference will spotlight the status of renewable finance and the support required from the government and relevant stakeholders for the uninterrupted growth of the sector