Experts to discuss on promoting rubber, plastic and footwear industry

Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT) under the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) are jointly organising the 'Business Opportunities of plastic, rubber and footwear industry for Indian market', a press release said.
Experts from rubber, plastic and footwear industry from domestic market and Taiwan would deliberate on the demand for manufacturing in the sectors during the conference scheduled to be held next month, organisers said on Friday.
The event would be held on the virtual platform on October 5.
“Industry experts from Taiwan will share how they will bring in solutions to plastic, rubber and footwear industry for domestic market and provide an updated outlook,” the release said.
While machines that provide faster and better plastic processing are needed for the country, domestic consumption in the rubber industry has been growing ‘steadily’, the release said.
India was the second largest producer in the footwear industry and was offering opportunities in the sector, it added.
