Experiments to study operation of commercial BVLOS drones to take place in January: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

The minister also said the Centre will start registering drones – BVLOS and others – within a few weeks time. (Twitter image)

Experiments to study the operations of commercial drones, which operate beyond the visual line of sight (BVLOS) range, would be carried out in January and aviation regulator DGCA will subsequently issue draft regulations for them, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday.

The minister also said the Centre will start registering drones – BVLOS and others – within a few weeks time.

Potential use of drone technology for commercial purposes is very high, Puri said, adding that the Centre “is moving ahead on the BVLOS front”.

Currently, India does not permit BVLOS drones to fly in its sky. If the drone can fly within the line of sight, it is permitted by the DGCA after due process.

“Experiments (to study) would be carried out later this month. Draft CAR (Civil Aviation Requirements) would be developed by the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) and shared with the stakeholders for feedback.

“CAR 2.0 will revolutionise and commercialise the BVLOS drone operations,” he said during his speech at “Drone Festival of India”.