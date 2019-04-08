Expanding portfolio: Everstone to buy a majority stake in Sahyadri Hospital

Everstone Group on Sunday said it is set to acquire a controlling stake in Sahyadri Hospitals, the largest hospital chain in Maharashtra. The firm did not disclose the stake or the cost of the transaction but indicated that there would be a combination of primary and secondary capital outlay. Everstone is an investment group focused on India and South East Asia, with assets in excess of $5 billion across private equity, real estate, green infrastructure and venture capital.

“The combination of primary and secondary capital outlay is expected to increase the bed-count significantly in next five years,” Everstone indicated.

Founded in 1994, Pune-headquartered Sahyadri Hospitals currently operates five tertiary care and three secondary care hospitals with 750 beds across Pune (Deccan Gymkhana, Nagar Road, Kothrud, Bibwewadi, Kasba Peth and Hadapsar), Nashik and Karad areas. Sahyadri has more than 1,000 clinicians along with 2,300 supporting staff providing latest medical services.

“According to industry estimates, private secondary and tertiary healthcare delivery in India is expected to grow from $42 billion in 2018 to $65 billion by 2022 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of close to 12%. This investment will help Sahyadri to cement its position as the leading healthcare chain in Maharashtra,” Everstone said.

Sameer Sain, CEO, Everstone Group, said Sahyadri Hospitals will act as the anchor asset of the firm’s healthcare delivery platform. “Everstone will leverage its significant healthcare expertise and experience to grow the overall business. We look forward to working closely with our partners and stakeholder,” he said.

Everstone claims it is one of the largest India and South East Asia-focused healthcare investor, specialising in rolling up assets within their platforms.

Everstone, which exited Global Hospitals in 2015, has controlling stakes in domestic pharma distribution platform, Ascent Health; South East Asia-based diagnostic device platform Everlife and an investment in one of the largest nutraceutical ingredient business, OmniActive, in its healthcare portfolio. Everstone recently announced its exit from Rubicon Research generating returns of 4.5x.

In March, the group, via its healthcare platform Everlife, acquired a stake in Chennai-based CPC Diagnostics, to include core in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) segments in its portfolio of medical devices and extend its geographical presence to India, with this first investment in the country. CPC Diagnostics is a medical devices manufacturer and distributor with presence across India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, and exports to countries in the Middle East and Europe.