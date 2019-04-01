Expanding footprint: Nutanix ramps up investment in India

By: | Published: April 1, 2019 2:37 AM

The enterprise cloud firm opens a new customer support centre in Pune.

Nutanix opened a new customer support centre in Pune in another sign of the enterprise cloud computing firm’s continued commitment and investment in India and the wider Asia-Pacific region. The new support centre will be part of the Nutanix global service and support function, helping enable 24-hour support to customers worldwide.
Sankalp Saxena, senior vice-president and managing director, Nutanix India, said, “Companies around the world use Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software to bring one-click application management and mobility across public, private and distributed edge clouds so they can run any application at any scale with a dramatically lower total cost of ownership. The result is organisations can rapidly deliver a high-performance IT environment on demand, giving application owners a true cloud-like experience.”

The addition of Pune now increases the total number of customer support centres of excellence to 10, five of which are based in Asia. The Beijing, Sydney, Tokyo, Bengaluru, and now Pune-based centres highlight the rising importance Asia plays in regard to the enterprise cloud firm’s regional and global ambitions.

Saxena said the opening of the new centre in Pune is “great news for Nutanix, for India and for our customers worldwide”. Nutanix commands one of the highest customer satisfaction ratings in the world and consistently standing at over 90%, he added.

At a national level, the Pune support centre increases Nutanix’s geographic footprint, provides an alternative catchment area to draw suitably talented staff and offers improved business continuity. Like Bengaluru centre, the Pune support centre will co-locate with Nutanix engineering to establish the company’s second centre of excellence in India. The location also opens up a new catchment areas for the support and engineering teams to invest in local colleges to nurture a solid internship and incubation programme.

The Pune expansion follows the recent opening of Nutanix’s Asia Regional Office in Singapore, signalling the company’s continued investment in local offices and its continued recruitment drive.

