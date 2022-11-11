Exotel gets pan-India licence from DoT to offer cloud communications solutions

Customer engagement platform Exotel has got a pan-India virtual network operator (VNO) licence from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to offer cloud communication solutions to enterprises. The licence will enable Exotel to provide cloud communication services with regulatory compliance and tap newer markets across the country.

“The grant of a pan-India VNO Access licence is a significant milestone for us. It takes us one step closer to our objective of building the future of customer experience in India, and helping our customers to empower their employees to work from anywhere,” said Ishwar Sridharan, co-founder and COO of the company.

The Bengaluru-based company provides a complete communication suite for companies, including virtual call centre solutions using telecom network and internet, pushing aside the need for traditional systems like private telephone network or Electronic Private Automatic Branch Exchange (EPABX) used by the companies to manage client calls.

“This licence will further cement Exotel as a one-stop-shop for all customer engagement solutions, with the added advantage of providing seamless connectivity to WFA (work from anywhere) agents and reducing cost for businesses,” Sridharan said. Exotel is currently present in 13 cities across the country and a virtual network licence will be able to offer regulatory compliant communication solutions to all circles. As per the current cloud communication solutions, some companies provide services such as call management using both virtual network as well as traditional public-switched telephone network which is not under allowed as per the regulations.

“An enterprise would always want to take regulatory compliant solutions as they have responsibility towards the industry and other stakeholders,” Sridharan said, adding that now companies outside Bengaluru can also take services from Exotel by easy KYC requirements.

In February, the company got a virtual network operator license for Karnataka circle. Among key trigger points for growth, Exotel is banking on the shift from different industries to cloud network. According to Sridharan, sectors such as BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) are the faster adopters of cloud communication and other solutions, which puts cloud communication industry in a lucrative zone.

Currently, the company earns 25% of the revenue from international operations and in next few years it aims to increase the contribution to about 40-45%. On the back of strong growth prospects, Exotel is targetting to come up with its initial public offering (IPO) in next four years. The company counts Ola, Swiggy, Flipkart, GoJek, Byju’s, Urban Company, HDFC Bank, Zomato, Oyo, among others as its customers.