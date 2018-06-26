Exide Industries plans to buy Gujarat unit of US firm

India’s largest storage battery maker Exide Industries is planning to acquire the Gujarat facility of Tudor India, a part of US-based Exide Technologies, within a month. The US firm had decided to waive any right to the ownership or use of the ‘Exide’ mark or name in India last year after a settlement pact with the Kolkata-headquartered battery maker.
In a filing on Monday, Exide Industries said it has entered an agreement with Tudor India towards acquisition of its immovable and movable assets of the latter’s Gujarat unit.