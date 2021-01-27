  • MORE MARKET STATS

Executives in India expect larger workforce to continue to operate remotely post pandemic, says Deloitte report

January 27, 2021 6:13 PM

"Once the pandemic and lockdowns end, Indian CXOs (or top executives) expect a slightly larger percentage of their workforce to remain in remote-working scenarios, as compared to global executives," it added.

Joydeep Datta Gupta, Partner, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, said 2020 has propelled organisations in India, and the rest of the world, to think creatively given the disruptive environment.

Top executives in India expect that a slightly larger percentage of their workforce would continue to operate remotely after the end of this pandemic, a Deloitte report said on Wednesday. It said companies had already invested in technologies to enable remote working or provided flexible working hours, it said.

"Once the pandemic and lockdowns end, Indian CXOs (or top executives) expect a slightly larger percentage of their workforce to remain in remote-working scenarios, as compared to global executives," it added.
In the wake of a tumultuous 2020, the executives believe that disruption is here to stay, according to Deloitte’s 2021 Global Resilience Report.

“In fact, 70 per cent of the CXOs surveyed in India, do not see 2020 as a rare event and believe they are likely to see occasional, or regular, disruptions of this scale going forward, as compared to 62 per cent globally,” it said.

Joydeep Datta Gupta, Partner, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, said 2020 has propelled organisations in India, and the rest of the world, to think creatively given the disruptive environment.

“Our research reveals that resilient organisations; with flexible, adaptable, long-term, innovative mindsets that cultivate resilient cultures, are better positioned to overcome disruptions and help usher in a ‘better normal’ post pandemic,” he said.

