Excellence Enablers, Finsec Law Advisors, ADSM aim to improve governance standards

Excellence Enablers, Finsec Law Advisors and ADSM have come together to improve regulatory and governance standards in India by making representations to the government and regulators, a press release stated on Tuesday. They plan to advise specific industries in the financial sector to create best practices and standards of governance utilising the governance expertise of Excellence Enablers, the regulatory expertise of Finsec Law Advisors and the policy expertise of ADSM. Excellence Enablers, founded by former Sebi chief M Damodaran, seeks to bridge the gap between potential and performance in large corporate entities with complex governance structures.

Finsec Law Advisors, a financial sector law firm based in Mumbai and led by Sandeep Parekh, former legal and enforcement head of Sebi, provides regulatory advice and assistance in the financial sector. Association for Development of Securities Market (ADSM), a registered not-for-profit think tank, was formed to initiate and promote activities for development of securities market.