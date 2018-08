SCC Japan and Sumitomo Chemical India own 44.98% and 19.98% in Excel, respectively.

Crop protection chemicals manufacturer Excel Crop Care on Thursday announced its merger with Sumitomo Chemical India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemical Co, Japan. SCC Japan and Sumitomo Chemical India own 44.98% and 19.98% in Excel, respectively.

Excel’s shareholders, other than Sumitomo Chemical India, will receive 51 fully paid-up equity shares of Sumitomo Chemical India of face value of Rs 10 each for every two fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each held in Excel.