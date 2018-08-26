Ex-NPCI MD Abhay Hota joins Indiabulls Ventures as Independent Director

Indiabulls Ventures has appointed former managing director of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) as an Independent Director on the Board of the company from August 25.

Hota, who served in the Reserve Bank of India for 27 years prior to joining NPCI, mostly worked in the areas of operating payment system platforms and payment system policy and his last such position with RBI was as Chief General Manager, Department of Payment and Settlement Systems, the company said in a statement.

He has been instrumental in designing, developing and launching various payment systems including MICR technology in cheque processing, RTGS, NEFT, IMPS and Aadhaar based system in association with UIDAI, among others.