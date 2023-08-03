scorecardresearch
Ex-Infosys executive to join Canada firm as CEO

Charles joined a string of senior employees who left Tier 1 Indian IT companies to become either CEO of global IT companies or CEO of smaller Indian rivals.

Written by Sameer Ranjan Bakshi
Former chief information strategy officer (CISO) of Infosys, Vishal Salvi, joined cybersecurity company Quickheal as CEO last month. (IE)

Canada-based CaaS (Communication as a service) provider Sangoma Technologies Corporation announced the appointment of Charles Salameh, former senior vice president of Infosys, as the company’s new CEO and member of the board of directors, effective September 1.

Charles previously has held senior leadership positions at Bell Canada, Nortel Networks, HP and DXC. His most recent role was at Infosys where as global head of account expansion he was responsible for driving growth and expansion across Infosys business, said the company in a filing with US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Earlier this year, Ravi Kumar, former president of Infosys, joined Cognizant as its CEO. In June, Mohit Joshi, former president of Infosys joined smaller rival Tech Mahindra as its CEO designate.

Similarly, former chief information strategy officer (CISO) of Infosys, Vishal Salvi, joined cybersecurity company Quickheal as CEO last month.

Last November, IT firm Birlasoft appointed Angan Guha as its CEO and MD. Guha was Wipro’s America 2 strategic market unit CEO.

Infosys

First published on: 03-08-2023 at 04:15 IST

