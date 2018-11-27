Ex-IL&FS boss Ravi Parthasarathy applies for overseas travel for treatment

By: | Published: November 27, 2018 5:05 AM

Parthasarathy had returned to India on October 22 as he was wanted for questioning by the Serious Fraud Investigations Office

Ravi Parthasarathy

Ravi Parthasarathy, former chairman of IL&FS, has applied to the government to allow him to travel for continued treatment at a London hospital for throat cancer.

According to sources, Parthasarathy had returned to India on October 22 as he was wanted for questioning by the Serious Fraud Investigations Office (SFIO). He needs to apply for overseas travel as the government has issued a lookout notice against him at all airports across the country in connection with the mismanagement at IL&FS which has resulted in an unprecedented liquidity crisis at the company, resulting in multiple defaults on loans and interest repayments to creditors.

Also read: After Moody’s, this rating agency says that Modi govt could miss fiscal deficit target; here’s why

In its petition filed with the National Company Law Tribunal in Mumbai on October 1, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs said Parthasarathy, along with three other directors, were likely to flee the country overnight, based on which the notices were issued.

The other three directors are Hari Sankaran, former IL&FS VC & MD; Ramesh Bawa, former MD, IL&FS Financial Services; and K Ramchand, former MD & CEO, IL&FS Transportation Networks. The counsel for the MCA, in his petition, said by being either members of the board of directors, promoters, auditors, etc, the directors are privy to inner workings of their respective businesses, and cannot evade responsibility for the activities, misfeasance, persistent negligence and continuous defaults in carrying out their duties.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Ex-IL&FS boss Ravi Parthasarathy applies for overseas travel for treatment
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition