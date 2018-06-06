Ex-EasyJet executive Cornelis Vrieswijk is GoAir’s new CEO

Wadia Group’s budget carrier GoAir on Tuesday said it has appointed Dutch national and seasoned aviation professional Cornelis Vrieswijk its CEO.

Wadia Group’s budget carrier GoAir on Tuesday said it has appointed Dutch national and seasoned aviation professional Cornelis Vrieswijk its CEO. With this, the airline has once again chosen an expat for the top job after previous incumbent Wolfgang Prock Schauer quit the airline to join the country’s market leader IndiGo as its chief operating officer (COO) in January this year.

In a statement, GoAir said Vrieswijk brings with him nearly 25 years of aviation experience in the travel and aviation industry where he has seen through large turnarounds, driven ventures and has expertise in international business development, operational streamlining and aircraft engineering and maintenance stream.

Vrieswijk, who took charge from June 4, will be reporting to Wadia Group chairman Nusli Wadia and managing director Jeh Wadia who also helms the airline business for the group. GoAir, which has 35 Airbus A320 aircraft in its fleet, is planning to start its international operations.

Vrieswijk joins the industry at a time when there will be fierce competition among the budget carriers to grab a slice of the international market and also propel the domestic expansion of GoAir which has been somewhat muted in a market where budget airlines like IndiGo and SpiceJet have added both aircraft and destinations to their network.

For a comparison, a struggling airline such as no-frills AirAsia India which is in the domestic market for over five years now already flies 22 destinations whereas GoAir that has been in the industry for

over a decade, flies to just 23 destinations. Vrieswijk is an aviation veteran who has worked with European no-frills carriers like Transvia, a fully owned subsidiary of the Air France-KLM Group that offers flights to the European continent and is somewhat a success story.

He also briefly worked with British budget airline company EasyJet for a year and also with the aviation business of travel company Thomas Cook. Prior to joining GoAir, he was board adviser, One Tour Operator Transformation, with the Thomas Cook Group. Vrieswijk is the third CEO of the Wadia group-promoted airline in as many years.