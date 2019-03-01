EverSource Capital, NIIF partner with CDC to invest in India

Ayana was launched to develop utility scale solar and wind generation projects across growth states in India.
EverSource Capital — a joint venture between Everstone Capital and Lightsource BP — and the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund of India (NIIF) on Thursday announced a partnership with CDC Group in Ayana Renewable Power (Ayana), the renewable energy platform founded by CDC.
All three partners will invest $330 million cumulatively, the firm stated in a release.
Ayana was launched to develop utility scale solar and wind generation projects across growth states in India.
It is currently constructing 500 MW of solar generation capacity with a strong future pipeline of renewable energy opportunities, the company said.
ALSO READ: Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen disses Ayushman Bharat, says Modi should focus on primary healthcare
EverSource Capital manages Green Growth Equity Fund (GGEF) — a $700-million target private fund — which has NIIF and the UK government as anchor limited partners (LPs).
NIIF is a collaborative investment platform for international and Indian investors with a mandate to invest equity capital in domestic infrastructure.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.