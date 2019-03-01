EverSource Capital, NIIF partner with CDC to invest in India

By: | Published: March 1, 2019 3:44 AM

Ayana was launched to develop utility scale solar and wind generation projects across growth states in India.

All three partners will invest 0 million cumulatively, the firm stated in a release.

EverSource Capital — a joint venture between Everstone Capital and Lightsource BP — and the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund of India (NIIF) on Thursday announced a partnership with CDC Group in Ayana Renewable Power (Ayana), the renewable energy platform founded by CDC.

All three partners will invest $330 million cumulatively, the firm stated in a release.

Ayana was launched to develop utility scale solar and wind generation projects across growth states in India.
It is currently constructing 500 MW of solar generation capacity with a strong future pipeline of renewable energy opportunities, the company said.

ALSO READ: Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen disses Ayushman Bharat, says Modi should focus on primary healthcare

EverSource Capital manages Green Growth Equity Fund (GGEF) — a $700-million target private fund — which has NIIF and the UK government as anchor limited partners (LPs).

NIIF is a collaborative investment platform for international and Indian investors with a mandate to invest equity capital in domestic infrastructure.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. EverSource Capital, NIIF partner with CDC to invest in India
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition